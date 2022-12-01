Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $82.27 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

