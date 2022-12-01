NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Down 3%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.54. 14,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NeoVolta in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

