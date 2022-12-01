Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading 52.5% Higher

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 52.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 125 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Neon Bloom Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
