Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Nelnet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP raised its position in Nelnet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NNI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

