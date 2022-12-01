Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 109,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,604 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

