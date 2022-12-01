Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.94

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 136065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Insider Activity

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.