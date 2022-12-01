nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

nCino stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

