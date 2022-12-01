nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $104-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.20 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.
NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.55.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of nCino by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
