Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.77% of Navigator worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Navigator by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $936.97 million, a P/E ratio of -242.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

