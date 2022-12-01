National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$109.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.25.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %
NA stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$95.89. 565,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.60. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
