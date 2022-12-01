National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$109.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.25.

NA stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$95.89. 565,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.60. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

