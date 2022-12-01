NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.58

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.58 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 34.80 ($0.42). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.42), with a volume of 24,010 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market cap of £16.12 million and a P/E ratio of 107.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.18.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also

