Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NBR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,650. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

