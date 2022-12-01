Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

