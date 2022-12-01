My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0539 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $871,686.48 and $616,652.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.01728012 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00029266 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.01782085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.