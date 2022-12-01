MVL Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. MVL has a total market capitalization of $68.03 million and $830,504.30 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.60 or 0.30775595 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

