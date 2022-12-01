Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $166.88 million and $9.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,312,671 coins and its circulating supply is 459,492,071 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

