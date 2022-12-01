Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $298.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.81.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

