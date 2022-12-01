Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $8 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.61. 140,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $675.38. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

