Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $13.68 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.06. 35,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average of $362.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

