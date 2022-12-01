Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 287 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

