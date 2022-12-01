Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 2,799 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

About Mondelez International

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.06. 82,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,779. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.