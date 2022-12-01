Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 88,875 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,927.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.69. 5,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,378. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average is $210.99.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
