Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.43. 24,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,482. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 471.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

