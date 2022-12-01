Monero Price Tops $142.91 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $142.91 or 0.00833333 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $74.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00454532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00116944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00659313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00246955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00252333 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,207,658 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

