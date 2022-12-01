Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 11,451 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.52. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

