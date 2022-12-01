Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,578 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

