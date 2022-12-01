Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $245,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

WM stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

