Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 533,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth about $4,740,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

Molecular Templates Company Profile

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

