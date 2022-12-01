ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.57

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ModivCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ModivCare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
