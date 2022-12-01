ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.57

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.01 million. Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ModivCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ModivCare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Articles

