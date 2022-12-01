Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 1,085 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

