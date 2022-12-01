Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 72,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 596,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBQ. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

