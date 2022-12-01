MKT Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,634 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.