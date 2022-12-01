MKT Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 765,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 6.8 %

COST stock traded down $36.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.54. 147,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.