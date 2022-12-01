MKT Advisors LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $819.91 million, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.