MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,485,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.53. 1,365,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,755,052. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

