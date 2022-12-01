MKT Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,136 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.