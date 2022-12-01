MKT Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.12. 4,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,683. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

