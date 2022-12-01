MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.75

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.16), with a volume of 329032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.38 ($0.17).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.84. The company has a market cap of £27.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

