Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 64,745 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Stock

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMCOU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

