Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 406.8 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

