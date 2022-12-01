Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 406.8 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Mitsubishi
