Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 26,693 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 7th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $95,987.58.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 596,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,753,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 426,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 174.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 496,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 315,122 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

