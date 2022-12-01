Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS stock opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

