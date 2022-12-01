Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 3.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sysco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco Announces Dividend

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.