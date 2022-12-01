Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $546.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.80 and a 200-day moving average of $517.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $439.22 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

