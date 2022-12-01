Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 176,452 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of BorgWarner worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.