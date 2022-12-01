MinePlex Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. MinePlex has a market cap of $35.44 million and $5.15 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.70 or 0.06295538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00505130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,962,827 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.