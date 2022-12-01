Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $82,820.12 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

