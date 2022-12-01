Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04.
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
