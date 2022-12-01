MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 6,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 30,836 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $33.73.

Specifically, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,855.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.