Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

